WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathy K. Litz, 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away May 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 10, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Garnetta (Sahners) Killin.

She married Thomas Litz on May 9, 1970. Together they have shared 52 years of marriage and many happy memories.

She worked as an Assembler at Packard Electric.

Cathy liked sports and particularly enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren play football, baseball, basketball and in the band. Cathy valued spending time with her family most of all.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Thomas Litz; son, Jeremy (Lori) Litz of Howland; daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Ray of Champion; son, Bradley (Kimberly) Litz of Brookfield; sister, JoAnn (Sam) Ryder of Warren; twin sister, Becky (Thomas) Crain of Cortland; sister-in-law, Karen Killin, along with grandchildren, Nolan, Ian, Ethan, Noah, Bailey, Becca, Bradyn.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Killin and baby sister, Beverly.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the cremation services.

