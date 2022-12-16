WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen Sly, 62, of West Farmington, Ohio passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at home.

She was born August 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Robert E. McClearn and the late Ruth (Overmire) McClearn.

She enjoyed crocheting and country music concerts. Cathleen also liked to watch old westerns.

She is survived by her father; her daughters, Angie Davis and Jamie Sly, both of Niles; sister, Cindy (Pierre) Gagnon of Ravenna; grandsons, Jaden Davis and Dakota Phillips and a great-grandson, Daxton Phillips.

She was preceded in death by her mother and a granddaughter, Sierra Davis.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

