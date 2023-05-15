NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen D. Marsteller, 74, of Niles, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 12, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born February 8, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence Marsteller and the late Gertrude (Harmon) Marsteller.

She was a graduate of Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing and worked as an RN at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.

Cathy enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and played many tournaments around the country. Her greatest win was in a worldwide game with Brenda Merkich. Together they finished 2nd in the USA and 4th in the World. She obtained the rank of Gold Life Master. Cathy also received the Ann McGilvrey Award. She was also the director of the Trumbull County Bridge Club for many years. Most of all, Cathy loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 42 years, Joseph Newton of Niles; a brother, Gregory (Karen) Marsteller of Ellsworth, Ohio; grandsons, Gage Preece and Chance Preece, both of Mogadore, Ohio and a granddaughter, Katerina Stephans of Champion.

She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Emily Preece and her stepson, Brock Newton.

Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m.

