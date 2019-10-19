Catherine W. Parnell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine W. Parnell, 85, of Warren, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday afternoon, October 17, 2019, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre in Warren.

She was born August 5, 1934, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael J. and M. Victoria (Whitby) Zanko.

Catherine attended Kent State University Trumbull Campus and achieved an associate’s degree in psychology and social services and was employed as a social worker for the Salvation Army in Warren for many years, prior to retiring in 1990.

She was an artist and especially enjoyed painting. She also loved feeding the birds and watching them out of her window.

Catherine is survived by four children, Karen Kaczmarek and Constance Ball, both of Warren, Michael Parnell of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Steven (Rachel) Parnell of Warren. She also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Connie Dundon of Garrettsville; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Paul R. Parnell, Jr., Lyle Parnell and two sisters, Anna Hodgkinson and an infant sister, Dorothy Zanko.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren with Major Diane Campbell, officiating.

Friends may call from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

