Catherine M. Gaffey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine M Gaffey, 98, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley- Liberty. In loving attendance was family and Hospice of the Valley.

Catherine was born September 30th 1922 to Stephen and Barbara (Fabek) Lisec. She was one of 11 children. After the untimely death of her parents, Catherine was adopted by the beloved David and Margaret (Schaaf) Evans.

She attended St. Mary’s Grade School, Villa Maria High School in Pennsylvania and Notre Dame College in Cleveland.



While home from college one weekend, she was out with a group of friends and a fellow stepped on her new saddle shoes. Of course she made a big fuss and he volunteered to polish them. The gentleman was J. Robert Gaffey. They were married for 66 years before his death in 2012. Bob and Kate had eight children and made Warren their lifelong home. For about 20 years they had a home in Naples, Florida where they spent their winter months.



Catherine was a accomplished pianist, she played tennis, golf, enjoyed walking and bike riding and playing bridge.



She was an active volunteer in the schools her children attended. She was a member of the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary and.while in Florida volunteered with habitat for humanity and Naples Child Care for Migrant Workers Children. Catherine was a founding and active member of Blessed Sacrament in Warren and member of St. Williams of Naples, Florida.



Catherine or Nana as she was known will be deeply missed by her children, David Gaffey, Nancy (John) Abbey, Barbara Gaffey, Peg Edwards, Patty (David) Payne, Timothy (Dona) Gaffey, Mary Grace (Jim) Chiarella and Kathleen (Tim) Busby; grandchildren, Lucas, Alicia, Brendan, Liz, Spencer, April, Tim, Ashley, Cara, Gia, Dominic, Lainey and Ryan; great-grandchildren, CJ, Madison, Kelly, Elijah, Samuel, Andrew, Hudson, Haylie, Preston, Parker, Ava, Brynn, Vinny and a great-granddaughter on the way.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her husband, Bob and son-in-law, Jack Edwards.



A funeral mass will take place at Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. where Fr. Cicero will officiate.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.



Please observe pandemic protocols. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2415 Niles Road SE Warren, OH 44484 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by calling 1-800-805-5856.

The Family would like to thank the kind and gentle staff of Shepherd of the Valley and Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.