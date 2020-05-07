Catherine Dorothy Cromley, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Dorothy Cromley, 90 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born February 13, 1930, in Massillon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Augusta and Rose (Koslowski) Miller.

Catherine’s first love was the Lord Jesus Christ and she enjoyed sharing her faith with everyone she met. She also enjoyed sharing old family photos and visiting Fellow Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara “Bobbi ” (Robert “Bob”) Prussey of Newton Falls Ohio and Rosemary (Kenneth) Britton of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Louis (Zuria )Miller of Warren, Ohio, Gus Miller of Cortland, Ohio and Michael Miller of Minerva, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also a great-great-grandmother to a beautiful baby girl named Avery.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her two daughters, Charles Cromley; a brother, Stephen Miller; sisters, Pauline, Mary and Lillian, as well as sisters-in-law, Judy and Dorothy.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Trinity Broadcasting Network, PO Box 316 Fort Worth, TX 76161-3160 in their calling to share the gospel worldwide.

