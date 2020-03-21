Catherine Brown, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Brown, 96, of Warren, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls.

She was born December 13, 1923, in Warren, a daughter of the late Samuel Mellas and Eva Yuk.

Catherine graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a tin inspector with the Republic Steel Corp. for 13 years.

She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.

Surviving are two sons, Sam (Christine) Brown of Southington and Dennis Brown, of Warren; a sister, Mildred Loychek, of Warren; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Richard Brown.

There are no funeral services or calling hours planned.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Arrangements for Mrs. Brown have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren.