Cassie Lynn Fenn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassie Lynn Fenn, 30, of Cuyahoga Falls, formerly of Warren, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Thursday, May 28, 2020.

She was born May 23, 1990 in Warren, a daughter of Larry W. Fenn and Melissa Callahan.

Cassie was a 2008 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Trumbull County Technical Center.

She worked as a daycare teacher at the Champion Day School.

She had many hobbies and interests which included crafts, hiking, animals and going to the zoo, playing cards and games, country music, firefighters, tattoos, road trips, swimming and going to the beach, spa days with her daughter Madison and rooting for her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cassie’s greatest joy was being a mother.

Cassie is survived by her fiancé, Andrew Schueneman; her daughter, Madison Ann Mills; her mother, Melissa Callahan, of Warren; stepfather, Jason Pellizzeri; a brother, John (Kali) Cross, of Niles; a sister, Jennifer Pellizzeri, of Warren. She also leaves behind her maternal grandparents, William and Betty Callahan; paternal grandmother, Sarah Fenn; aunts, Denise (Tim), Dori (Bruce), Linda (Bruce) and Holly; an uncle, Roger; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry W. Fenn; grandparents, Larry and Darlene Fenn.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home. Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and social distancing guidelines are kindly asked and expected to be adhered to.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist in defraying funeral expenses.

