Cary Lee Dennison, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cary Lee Dennison, 89, of Warren, OH passed away Saturday, May 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



He was born October 12, 1931 in Opelika, Alabama, the son of the late Jesse Stewart and the late Odessa (Lockart) Dennison.



On November 24, 1973, he married the former Constance A. Pelham-Braithwaite. They have shared 47 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



He was a retired steelworker at Thomas Steel for 23 years, retiring in 1972.

Cary enjoyed fishing and working in his garden.



He is survived by his wife, Constance “Connie” A. Pelham-Braithwaite Dennison of Warren, Ohio; children, Cary (Patricia) Dennison, Jr. of Ravenna, Ohio, Bruana (Ronnie) Kerns of Warren, Ohio, Alpha (Shiraine) Dennison of Richmond, Virginia, Alma (Dannie) Smith of Warren, Ohio and Stuart L.J. Dennison of New Albany, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Dennison of New York, New York and Betty Dennison of Smiths, Alabama and brother, David Dennison of Smiths, Alabama.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Almarine Dennison and mother of his first five children; son, Daryl Dennison and brother, Sammuel Dennison.



No services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

