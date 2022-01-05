SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cary L. Greene, 58, of Southington, Ohio passed on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born August 18, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles N. Greene, Jr. and Sylvia L. (McKnight) Greene.

He was a graduate of Chalker High School. Cary was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed harness racing as well.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Hayden A. Roth) Greene of Southington, Ohio; wife, Ellen N. Greene of Southington, Ohio; step-son, Robert (Tabitha) DiBattiste; siblings, Carl (Cindy) Greene, Chuck (Andy) Greene, Cathy (Dane) Snyder and Cheryl Irvine; granddaughter, Cecilia DiBattiste and grandson, Giovanni DiBattiste.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.