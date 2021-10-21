Carroll “Jean” Bangert, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll “Jean” Bangert, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born June 12, 1933, in Silver Hill, West Virginia, the only daughter of the late Chalmer and Ola (Anderson) Yoho.

Jean was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School class of 1951 and attended Mansfield School of Nursing.

She was employed as a LP nurse at St. Joseph Hospital for 12 years, retiring in 1988.

She was a member of Leavittsburg Baptist Church for 30 years and enjoyed flower gardening.

Carroll is survived by her husband, Arthur Bangert of Warren, Ohio; son, Randy (Robin Mohney) Bauer; daughters, Rhonda (James) Drescher and Rochele Baker, both of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Alanna Bauer, Saphirra (Jeff) Brocklebank, Sarah (Donald) Cooke, Benjamin Drescher, Brittany (Jason) Brooks and Shelby (Jeff) Antoniotti; great-grandchildren, Brian, Josh, Alex, Phoenix, Skylar, Savanna and Joseph and three stepchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per her wishes there were no services or calling hours.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.