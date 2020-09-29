Carrie J. Starcher, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie June Starcher, 85, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 14, 1935, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Merrick Sloan and the late Anna (Wolf) Sloan.

Carrie was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Mick (Linda) Starcher of Rochester, Pennsylvania, Linda Huey of Cortland, Ohio and Edward P. Starcher, of Cortland, Ohio; sisters, Ruth of Kent, Ohio and Arlene of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, June.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Pine Knoll Cemetery Chapel.

Inurnment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Friends and family may view Carrie’s obituary and/or send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: