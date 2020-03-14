Carolyn P. Hayes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn P. Hayes, formerly Mrs. Marlin Rogers, 83, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born August 5, 1936, in Barnesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Marjorie (Reynolds) Hayes.

She was formerly of Newton Falls and graduated from Lakeview High School in Cortland. After graduating from high school, Carolyn was employed with Cortland Bank and ran the bookkeeping department for four years. She also was a private secretary for the sales service manager at Copperweld Steel for seven years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the Institute of Chicago and also attended Kent State University. Carolyn became President of the Institute of Financial Education for the Savings and Loan of the Tri County areas. She was also employed by Chicago Title Land Company as an escrow secretary to the President. Carolyn was employed for four years by the Elm Road Plaza Giant Eagle store as a demonstrator of food presentation to customers. She also represented for ten years, One to One Demonstration Company of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Carolyn was a member of Harvest Point Church in Lordstown.

She enjoyed decorating, making cakes and golfing.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sherri (Bill) Montellese of Mecca, Ohio and Leigh Ann (Doug) Click of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Vera Moss of Warren, Ohio, Donald (Shirley) Hayes of Cortland, Ohio and Donna (Tom) Fazenbaker of Charleston, South Carolina; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no service or calling hours.

Cremation has taken place.

Family and friends send condolences by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to Harvest Point Church, 6100 Tod Avenue SW Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.