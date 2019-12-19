Carolyn M. Krokoski, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn M. Krokoski, 65, of Champion, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born on September 18, 1954 in Warren, a daughter of William and Mary (Martin) Simmons.

Carolyn was a 1972 graduate of Champion High School.

She was employed as a licensed insurance agent with Allstate Insurance Company for 15 years, prior to retiring.

Carolyn enjoyed working and was very devoted to her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by three children; Lisa M. (Ron Langenheim) Krokoski of Howland, Tricia L. (David) Leiter of Warren and Gregory M. Wenckowski of Champion. She also leaves behind two brothers; Willard (Sandy) Simmons of Warren and William Simmons of Cortland; a sister, Cindy (Don) Blackshere of Cortland and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark E. Krokoski and a sister, Lucia Cherry.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours. They will be planning a private service at a later date.

Carolyn’ family requests material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Krokoski are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Services, Inc., 533 North Park Avenue in Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.