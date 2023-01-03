WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Lee Wazelle, 78, of Warren, Ohio was suddenly called home to be with the Lord, leaving her husband of 61 years, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 30, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles J. Hill and the late Julia A. (Luoma) Hill.

She retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

Carolyn was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Cortland Moose Lodge.

She was an avid Green Bay Packers and OSU fan. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Maurice “Jim” R. Wazelle of Warren, Ohio, whom she married January 6, 1961; sons, Jeffrey (Maureen Casey) Wazelle of Youngstown, Ohio, John (Amy Zidow) Wazelle of Cortland, Ohio and James (Kelly) Wazelle of Warren, Ohio; brother, Dennis Hill of Sutherland, Virginia; sister, Donna (Alan) Hess of Tennesee; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Betty J. Hill; stepsister, Anissa I. Hill; brother-in-law, Floyd Wazelle; granddaughter, Jaclyn E. Wazelle and great-granddaughter, Lennah J. Hall.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.