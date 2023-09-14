WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Lee Ross, 81, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born February 19, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Kathryn B. (Banko) Ross.

Carolyn was a 1959 graduate from Warren G. Harding and retired from Dinesol Plastics.

She was an avid bingo player at St. Mary’s, enjoyed going to casinos and an avid Cleveland sports fan but she especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Carlo J. Ross of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Elisa M. Long of Girard, Ohio; and grandchildren, Brandon Notar, Christopher Long and Taylor Long.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved partner, Silvio Taddei; brothers, Eugene, Ronald, Thomas and John Ross and great-grandchild, Jaylen Long.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, followed by a closing prayer.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.