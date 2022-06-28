WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Jean Weedon-Jorden, 57 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 27, 1964, in Gates Mills, Ohio, the daughter of John Allen Weedon and the late Mildred (Owen) Weedon.

Carolyn was a 1982 graduate of Mayfield High School and continued her education at Hiram College, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Biology.

She was a licensed ophthalmologist and owned and operated several eye care clinics in the Canton and Cleveland areas.

Carolyn was involved in the Champion PTO, athletics and the bowling youth league at Champion Lanes. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, swimming and cooking.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Josh P. Weedon-Jorden of Warren, Ohio; father, John Allen Weedon; two brothers; one sister and lifelong friend, JoAnn Vidmar of Streetsboro, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred (Owen) Weedon.

A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10001 Brushwood Drive, Streetsboro, Ohio. Please RSVP to JoAnn (440) 724-1400.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.