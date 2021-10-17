Carolyn Jean Bishop, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Jean Bishop, 74, of Warren, died early Saturday morning, October 16, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born on March 5, 1947, in Warren, a daughter of the late Clarence and Edith Hoover.

Carolyn was a 1965 graduate of Chalker High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She was a veteran of the United States Navy.

She married John R. Bishop on August 24, 1967. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Carolyn was a volunteer for the Girl Scouts and Red Cross for more than 40 years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and taking her daughter to dance classes.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Bishop of Girard; two granddaughters, Candace (William Stanley) Bishop, Bree’Ona (Jae’Nita Kirkesy) Bishop and two great-grandchildren, Karter Bishop and Jamarrion Washington.

Besides her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a sister, June.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements for Mrs. Bishop are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Condolences can be sent by visiting carlwhall.com.