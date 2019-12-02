Carole Moorman, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Moorman, 75, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born March 14, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert Franklin and Elizabeth May (Perkins) Furbee.

On December 1, 1989, Carole married Wayne Moorman. They shared 30 years of marriage.

Carole was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and pets.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne E. Moorman of Leavittsburg, Ohio and children, Edward Winkleman, DJ Robinson, Ray Winkleman, Lori Diaz, Jody, Brian, Cindy and Tracy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, David.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Stephen Beatty will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

