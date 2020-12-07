Carole Laverne Johnson, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Laverne Johnson, 79, a resident of Country Club Rehabilitation, formerly of Southington, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 29, 1941 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Willard Dick and the late Ruth (Cameron) Dick.

She married William C. Johnson on September 30, 1977 and they spent the next 36 years together, until his passing on October 31, 2013.

Carole worked at Johnson Rubber Company about nine years before taking on the full time job of raising her family.

She loved to talk and was an avid card player, who also loved board games. Carole loved a good meal but it was always better when surrounded by family.

Carole attended Leavittsburg Church of God and most recently Believers Church. She was a devout woman of faith and loved reading her Bible almost daily.

She is survived by her son, Rory (Christine Tomlinson) Allen of Canton, Ohio; daughters, Laverne (Richard) Goldner of Warren, Ohio and Melissa K. (Kevin) Taylor of Warren, Ohio; grandsons, Bradley (Sarah) and Brent (Rachel) Gamlin; granddaughter, Abigail Taylor and another grandchild on the way; a great-granddaughter, Madison Gamlin and her sister, Sandy (Mark)Jones of Algonquin, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Johnson, as well as her parents.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the funeral home prior to services.

Please make any memorial contributions to Believer’s Church, 2577 Schenley Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483, in Carole’s memory.

