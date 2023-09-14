CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Jo Barboza, 72, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at her home.

She was born May 27, 1951 in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Victor Z. Jaskolka and the late Eleanore M. (Meyers) Jaskolka.

Carole was a graduate of New Castle High School Class of 1969.

She retired from Delphi Packard but went on to work for Great Lakes Cheese and also the Covelli Center.

Carole loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, she was an active member of H.O.G-Harley Owners Group, Ladies for Harley Youngstown, Cleveland and Stinger Chapters. She also loved skiing, showing horses and was a member of the American Morgan Horse Association. Carole was also very artistic and enjoyed painting porcelain figurines, cross stitching, crocheting and sewing.

She is survived by her son, Jason L. Barboza of Tennessee; brother, Greg Jaskolka of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sister, Marilyn Park of New Castle, Pennsylvania; as well as dear friends and caretakers, Todd Schlaegel of Hubbard, Ohio and Shawndra Reed of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Victoria L. Hubbard.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services and Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for cremation.

