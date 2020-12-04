Carole J. Quinlan, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole J. Quinlan, 86, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Ivy Woods Health Care Center.

She was born January 5, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and the late Hazel (Wilhem) Smith.

Carole attended Youngstown South High School and went on to work as a receptionist for the Edward J. DeBartalo Company for ten years. She also organized and oversaw the Red Cross Blood Drives in Youngstown for 4 years.

Carole attended the Churchill United Methodist Church and she loved to dance, especially polka’s and she also loved to go roller skating.

She is survived by her sons, David (Lourades Caceres) Quinlan of Ft. Myers, Florida and Jim (Susan) Quinlan of Columbiana, Ohio; five grandchildren, Tommy, Jesse, Kenny, Nicole and Stephanie and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Delores Stubler and Kay Miller.

There will be no service or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice and Ivy Woods Health Care Center for their compassion and care of Carole.

