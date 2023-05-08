CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – CarolAnn D’Errico, 82 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born August 7, 1940 in Holbrook, New York, a daughter of the late William Korz and the late Anna F. (Boldt) Korz.

She was a graduate of Queens College in New York and also New York Institute of Technology where she received her Master’s Degree.

CarolAnn worked in the shipping industry and retired as an executive personal injury claims manager at Oglebay Norton in Cleveland.

CarolAnn was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Warren.

She enjoyed reading, her dog, Pebbles, playing Bridge and traveling to the beach.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Anne (Gary) Martin of Warren, Ohio and beloved granddaughter, Ellie Martin of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Christ Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. where Fr. Tom Furrer will officiate. A reception in the library will follow.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.