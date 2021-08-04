Carol S. Hall, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol S. Hall, 81, of Niles, died unexpectedly Monday evening, August 2, 2021 at her residence.



She was born January 2, 1940 in Summersville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Fred and Josie (Copenhaver) Fitzwater.



Carol was a 1958 graduate of Ashtabula High School and worked for the Warren City Schools as the secretary to the Superintendent for more than 30 years, prior to retiring. She also worked as a sales associate for JC Penney for several years.



She married Richard G. Hall on October 1, 1960. They shared 43 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death November 15, 2003.



Carol was a member of the Champion Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, taking walks and doing yard work. She also loved spending time with her family, friends and church community. She was a devoted, generous and loving mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her two children; Shelly A. (David) Rummell and Scott R. (Tracy Wenger) Hall, both of Mineral Ridge. She also leaves behind five grandchildren; Joshua (Stephanie), Nathan, Mackenzie (Seth), Ian (Elyse) and Zane; a great-grandson, Jaxson and another great-grandson, soon to be born.



Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Fitzwater; a sister, Joann Dye and a great-granddaughter, Lennah.



Funeral services will be held noon Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Stephen Stelle officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Monday at the funeral home.



Carol will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Champion Presbyterian Church, in her memory.

