LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Metzger, 53, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born October 5, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Phyllis (Fickes) Putnam.

On December 23, 1988, she married Richard Metzger. They have shared 33 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Carol was employed as a solder tech at DEM Manufacturing. She enjoyed spending time outdoors with her family, dogs, camping and four wheeling.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Metzger of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Ashley (Michael) Fluharty of Warren, Ohio; son, Kyle (John Krupa) Metzger of Austintown, Ohio; brother, Larry (Valerie) Putnam of Niles, Ohio and sisters, Darlene (Rodney) Tackett of Warren, Ohio and Norma Kenney of Newton Falls, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

