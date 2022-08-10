WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kesling, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 18, 1941, in Apollo, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Irvin King and the late Lena (Kish) King.

Cooking was Carol’s passion, which she was able to embrace everyday at work. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Linda Laprocina of Warren, Ohio, Richard Robert Laprocina and Lori Ann Laprocina; siblings, Shirley and Marilyn and grandchildren, Jason (Nicole), Alexander, Anthony and Addison.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manard “Skip” Kesling; grandson, Michael and siblings, Irvin “Jack”, Dorothy and Larry.

There will be no services at this time.

Carol will be laid to rest in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.