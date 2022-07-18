WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean Littler, 80, of Warren, died 2:19 p.m., on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born May 12, 1942, in Warren, the daughter of George R. and Evelyn (Morrow) Watson.

On August 21, 1972, Carol married Harley M. Littler, Jr., who preceded her in death on October 25, 2015.

Carol was employed as a deputy auditor for Trumbull County and a cashier at Giant Eagle Super Market.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was involved with several volunteer groups.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, yard work and her dog, CoCo.

Surviving are three sons, Harley (Debbie) Littler of Warren, David (Heather) Littler of Canfield and Douglas (Nancy) Littler of Odessa, Florida; seven grandchildren, Griffin, Ava, Hudson, Riley, Abbey, Gianna and Evan and one brother, Garey Watson of Cortland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harley M. Littler, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Avenue NW, Warren, OH, 44485, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to service time, Reverend Barry C. French will officiate.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Grace United Methodist Church, in Carol’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.