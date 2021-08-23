Carol J. (Iler) Montgomery Casterline, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. (Iler) Montgomery Casterline, 82, formerly of Warren, died Friday, August 20, 2021, in Lansing, Michigan.



She was born December 18, 1938 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eldon and Kathryn (Fuller) Iler.



Carol was a 1956 graduate of Salem High School and worked for the Packard Electric Corp. in Warren for 24 years, retiring in 1997.

She married Karl F. Casterline, Sr. on October 24, 1975.



Carol enjoyed cooking, baking and knitting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved.



She is survived by four sons; Brian (Teri) Montgomery, of Webberville, Randy (Teri) Casterline, Daniel (Teresa) Casterline, and Karl F. (Missy Armstrong) Casterline, Jr. She also leaves behind two brothers; Dale (Jacque) Iler and Leonard (Heidi) Iler; a sister, Karen (JR) McCormick; six grandchildren; Heather and Levi, with whom she made her home, Dani Lynn (Preston) Proffitt, Kelly (Avery Wilson) Casterline, Desirae (Guy) Mangan, and Randy (Amber) Casterline, Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Carol and Cheri Iler.



Besides her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by two daughters, Loraine and Wanda Montgomery and two brothers, Larry and Richard Iler.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Carol will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Southington Reformed Cemetery.

