WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Elizabeth McMahan, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Armstrong Memory Care.

She was born April 28, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert Walter Rosepiler and the late Edna Marie (Carey) Rosepiler.

Carol graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked for General Motors for a little while, continued on as a travel agent and eventually retired from Neff Perkins in Middlefield.

She loved reading, riding her bike on the trail, gardening, cooking and watching cooking and outdoors shows. Carol enjoyed watching her grandson, Austin play football.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Carey (James Loughan) Booth of Warren, Ohio; son, Stewart (Ramona Paul) McMahan, Jr. of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; brother, Edward Rosepiler of Las Vegas, Nevada and beloved grandson, Austin Booth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nola Rider and brother, Mark Rosepiler.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, in her memory.