Carol B. Moran, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol B. Moran, 95, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley retirement home in Howland.

She was born November 13, 1925, in Johnston, Ohio, the daughter of Esthel and Lyle Bascom.

Carol married Robert Moran in 1942.

Upon graduation from Warren Business College, she was hired by the medical department at Packard Electric, where she served as secretary to the Medical Director until her retirement in 1980.

She was a member of First Methodist Church in Warren and they were members of the Keenagers group at the church. She was active in several of the other church groups and activities. She attended church at Shepherd of the Valley after she became a resident there.

Her favorite hobby was sewing. She loved making dresses for her daughters and herself.

Carol and Bob enjoyed camping and traveling with the good Sam Happy Travelers Club. They owned a home in Eustis, Florida and spent their winters there after retirement. Carol also served as a volunteer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for many years after retiring.

Surviving are her daughter, Lana Sue (Mike) Eberhart of Howland; grandsons, Bryan Crutchley of Walnut Creek, California, Jason Crutchley of North Royalton, Ohio, Brad (Amanda) Eberhart of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Ryan (Robyn) Eberhart of Marysville, Ohio; granddaughter, Lindsay (Darrin) Lawrence of Cortland, Ohio and great-grandchildren Taylor and Megan Crutchley, Ian and Trevor Crutchley, Taylor, Bodie and JoJo Eberhart, Rex and Elle Eberhart and Claire and Jillian Marble.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Judith Moran Crutchley; sister, Mildred Roberts and brother, Marvin Bascom.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no public service at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Shepherd of the Valley Foundation, 5525 Silica Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

