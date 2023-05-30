LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Weaver, 81, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born March 22, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sylvester and the late Mildred (Clapper) Nangle.

Carol enjoyed riding motorcycles, listening to country music, and watching older TV shows.

She is survived by her sons, Joe Weaver and Kevin Weaver both of Leavittsburg, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Nangle and Freddy Nangle.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

