CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Villio, 77, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge, following a courageous battle with ALS.

She was born December 8, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon C. and Marjorie E. (Garghill) Akins.

Carol was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and lived in the area most of her life.

She worked for several years as an administrative assistant in roles with Congressman Lyle Williams, Attorney Tom Shubert and also retiring from the Trumbull County Recorder’s Office. Carol also had a lifetime passion for hair and makeup and worked several years as a salon owner and hair stylist.

She lived her life as a Christian woman and was the true example of a loving mother and a faithful friend, however, the title she was most proud of was “GiGi.” Her grandsons, Camden and Evan were the light of her life.

Carol is survived by her three children, Brian (Kelli Jo) Villio of Floral City, Florida, Kimberly (Julie) Villio Pickard of North Richland Hills, Texas and Nina (Kenneth) VonBergen of Champion, Ohio; longtime companion, William Meinke; mother, Marjorie Akins; grandsons, Camden VonBergen and Evan Pickard; siblings, Debi (Tom) Hill and Vernon (Barbara) Akins and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon C. Akins and her beloved dog and cat, Gracie and Peanut.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to services.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.