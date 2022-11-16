YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Reed, 81, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born January 11, 1941, in Cream City, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas Hall and the late Edith (Goleno) Hall.

Carol retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

She loved reading, traveling across the country, baking, and cooking. Carol had a big heart and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Mark D. Reed of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; daughter, Lisa A. (Duane Bicek) Reed of Mercer, Pennsylvania; siblings, Douglas (Linda) Hall, Beverly (Tom) Fucci, Patrick (Debbie) Hall and Brenda (Robert) Streets; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, James M. Reed and Daniel R. Reed; sisters, Marlene Hall and Donna Dickey; and brothers, Thomas Hall, Jr. and Charles Hall.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19,2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.