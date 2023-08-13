SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Nagy, 86, of Southington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Hospice House.

She was born July 26, 1937 in Leavittsburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dale Browning and the late Frances (Donart) Browning.

On June 18, 1960, she married Robert M. Nagy and they spent the next 61 years happily married until his passing in 2022.

Carol was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School, Class of 1955 and went on to St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated as a registered nurse in 1958.

She started her career with St. Joseph Warren Hospital in the emergency room, where she worked for 52 years.

In her earlier years she played softball, continuing into her 50s. She also enjoyed Bingo, reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and was an avid slot machine player and Cleveland Indians fan. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert M. (Laura) Nagy, Jr., of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Linda (Michael) McCaslin of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Heather) McCaslin, Erin McCaslin, Olivia Nagy, Michelle Nagy and great-grandchildren, Astrid, Kinsley and Gwendolyn.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert M. Nagy; her parents; as well as, a brother, Robert Browning and sister, Kathleen McCartney.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on August 17, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Trumbull County Nurse Honor Guard will precede the funeral service.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.