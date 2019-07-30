Carol Ann Flanigan, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Flanigan, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 10, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jack and Theresa (Wolbert) Flanigan.

Carol was a 1968 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was previously employed at Kraftmaid for four years.

She loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Jason M. Flanigan of Warren, Ohio; sister, Deborah York of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Zion and Zaidan Flanigan; niece, Cheryl Flanigan DeFoor and her son, Charles Parks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Flanigan and Paul Wolbert.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.

