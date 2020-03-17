Carol Ann Blankenship, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Blankenship, 75, of Warren, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born March 22, 1944, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Ernst and Anna (Kish) Kickbush.

On August 3, 1964, Carol married Terry Blankenship. They shared 55 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Carol graduated from Wickcliffe High School and was employed as an office manager for a car dealership.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing games on Pogo and loved going to the beach but most of all loved being with her family and her animals.

She is survived by her husband, Terry O. Blankenship of Warren; daughter, Kimberly (Allan) Montecalvo of Warren; sisters, Irma Matuska, Marylou Roach and Elizabeth (Mark) Kirasich; grandchildren, Vincent, Nicholas and Ashley and great-granddaughter, Mia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia “Jean” Yo.

Private funeral services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

