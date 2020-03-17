Breaking News
Carol Ann Blankenship, Warren, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

March 16, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Carol Ann Blankenship, Warren, Ohio - obit
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Blankenship, 75, of Warren, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born March 22, 1944, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Ernst and Anna (Kish) Kickbush.

On August 3, 1964, Carol married Terry Blankenship. They shared 55 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Carol graduated from Wickcliffe High School and was employed as an office manager for a car dealership.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing games on Pogo and loved going to the beach but most of all loved being with her family and her animals.

She is survived by her husband, Terry O. Blankenship of Warren; daughter, Kimberly (Allan) Montecalvo of Warren; sisters, Irma Matuska, Marylou Roach and Elizabeth (Mark) Kirasich; grandchildren, Vincent, Nicholas and Ashley and great-granddaughter, Mia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia “Jean” Yo.

Private funeral services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

