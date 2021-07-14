Carol A. Boardley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Boardley, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away on July 13, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 5, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Caskey Azecusky and the late Suzanne (Chapel) Azecusky.

On August 29, 1971, she married Thomas Boardley, and they spent the last 50 years together.



She was a graduate of Western Reserve High School Class of 1963, and worked for Packard Electric for over 30 years retiring in 1999.



Carol enjoyed making wreaths and other crafts, but most of all she loved her cats and dogs.



She is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Thomas Boardley of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as two brothers.



A private service will be held at a later time. She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park.



Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

