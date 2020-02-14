Carmel W. Sterling, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel W. Sterling, 94, of Warren, Ohio died February 12, 2020, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born March 5, 1925, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a son of the late Charles Sterling and the late Amy (McElwain) Sterling.

Carmel was drafted before his high school graduation by the United States Army, where he served as a surgical technician with the 120th General Hospital Group during World War II.

Upon returning home he was employed at Mullins Manufacturing, Airco Corporation and Automotive, Inc.

Carmel was an active member of the Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, where he served as the Head Usher and was part of the Willing Workers Group and the Worship and Visitation Committees.

He enjoyed playing golf and was a Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Red Sox fan.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Marsha Orr of Warren, Ohio; a grandson, Benjamin Orr of Parma Heights, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews.

Carmel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret M. Sterling; four brothers, Charles, Ernest, John and Wallace Sterling and three sisters, his twin sister, Carmilla Brown, Lucille Gray and Helen Sandy.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Thomas Badanjek will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Legion Post #540, 5789 Louise Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 16, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.