Carl Wilson Snow, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Wilson Snow, Jr., 74, of Cortland, passed away Saturday morning, November 23, 2019, with his wife holding his hand, at Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren.

“Butch”, as he was affectionately known, was born November 6, 1945 in Borger, Texas, a son of Carl W., Sr. and Gladys (Gordon) Snow.

He was a graduate of Revere High School in Bath, Ohio and the University of Akron.

He then went on to achieve a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Florida.

Carl worked as an electrical engineer for the National Security Agency for six years and for various other companies.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War and earning a Purple Heart.

“While he did not die in the Vietnam War, he certainly died as a result of the war” (Unknown).

Carl married the former Judith A. Brincko, known by all as “Miss Judy”, on December 19, 1970. They shared almost 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a sister, Jennifer of Dallas, Texas; sisters-in-law, Sue Turschak, Pam Brincko and Jean Ann Snow; Ruth Waickman, whom he thought of as a second mother; a dear friend, Leona Rossell; many nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved and his beloved dog, Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Peter G. Snow; brothers-in-law, John Brincko and Richard Turschak; his friend and mentor, George Waickman; his in-laws, John and Sue Brincko and his dear friend, Ed Rossell.

In keeping with Carl’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory.

Carl’s wife Judy would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his caregivers at Concord 5 Points, in Hartford, and to the cooks and friends he made on the second floor.

Also, special thanks to the V.A. and staff at Washington Square, Harbor Light Hospice and Pastor Wayne, Fr. Carl Kish and the Bazetta Christian Church and Childcare for all of their prayers and support.

Arrangements for Mr. Snow are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.