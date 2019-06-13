Family Owned – For Over 93 Years.

The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is centrally located in Warren, Ohio providing easy access from all of the surrounding communities. Our funeral home has earned the trust of many area families through the years, some into the 3rd and 4th generations. We serve all faiths, races and nationalities. We provide a wide range of choices for a funeral service which can be personalized to meet each individual family’s needs and requests. Whether the choice is a traditional service followed by burial or a cremation with or without services, we strive to provide everyone we serve with a dignified and affordable opportunity to honor the life of the person they loved.

The funeral home is currently supervised by Carl R. Barnett and Mark Lewis Hall grandsons of Carl W. Hall. The entire staff is committed to providing the same quality of compassionate and caring service that was passed down to us by our parents and grandparents.

Through the years, we have accomplished several major renovations and additions to provide the families we serve with a modern, comfortable, handicapped accessible facility. Our funeral home has a large parking area which is accessible from three different streets. We’ve added a traditional-style chapel, increased the size of the visitation rooms, expanded the parking area, added a new sound/video system, modernized our preparation facility and installed an on-site crematory to better serve our community.

There are many reasons to choose us but the most important is the relationship and trust that has been earned providing professional and caring funeral service to our community since 1920



