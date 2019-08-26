Carl R. “Ernie” Sollitto, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl R. “Ernie” Sollitto, 63, of Warren, passed away Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

“Ernie” as he was affectionately known, was born February 4, 1956 in Warren, a son of Carl R., Sr. and Marjorie L. (Humes) Sollitto.

He was a 1974 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as an assembler for the former General Motors Corporation in Lordstown and Rochester, New York, for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

He was a member of Believers Church in Warren.

He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Northwood Golf Course in Champion. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 186 in Warren and he loved having a good time with his family and many dear friends. Ernie was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor and will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by a son, Carl J. Sollitto and his family; a brother, Pete E. Sollitto of Howland; two sisters, Tina M. (Mark) Pangle of Dallas, Texas and Robin E. Spelich of Warren; his longtime loving companion, Brenda Glass of Warren, with whom he made his home; a special nephew, Pete, Jr. (Nina) Sollitto; as well as, two nieces and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank G. Sollitto.

In keeping with Ernie’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Sollitto are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

