Carl Lee Humphrey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Lee Humphrey, 62, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 8, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late French and the late Frances (Heatherly) Humphrey.

On April 15, 1978, he married the love of his life Billie Weekley. They have shared 42 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Carl was a 1976 graduate of LaBrae High School and was employed as a fitter at Starr Manufacturing for over 40 years.

He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, woodworking, especially making things for people, and going to his cabin in West Virginia. Most of all, Carl’s greatest pride and joy were his two daughters.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served from July 16, 1976 until the end of his reserve obligation on April 20, 1982.

In addition to his wife, Billie, Carl is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Caleb) Smith of North Carolina and Kayla (Josh) Bauer of Florida and siblings, Londia (James) Stewart of Bristolville, Ohio, Ernest “Donnie” (Dottie) Humphrey of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Roger (Cindy) Humphrey of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Barbara (Kenneth) Runyon of Normantown, West Virginia.

Carl was preceded in death by his siblings, Frances Aldridge, Beppie Humphrey, Pauline Newman, Mary Iser, David Humphrey and Shirley Pence.

Services will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, with a dinner to follow.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Friends and family may view Carl’s obituary and/or send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

