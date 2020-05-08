Carl L. Helt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl L. Helt, 73, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born July 13, 1946 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of the late Paul and Frances Irene (Yates) Helt.

Carl was employed as a truck driver, most recently at BDB Trucking.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed being outside working in the yard, going to car shows in his truck and watching drag racing. He loved watching football and attending any event his grandkids were involved in, they were his pride and joy.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa (David) Sanders of Youngstown and Carla (Joshua) DiBell of Warren; grandchildren, Bryan Helt, Kane Sanders, Mackenzie Lamb-Sanders, Allisa Helt, Brandon Sanders, Aydin DiBell, Tyler Sanders and Taitlyn Sanders; great-grandchildren, Clayton Helt, Sylas Helt, Leighton Lamb and Jonovan Lamb and his beloved dog, Angel Marie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held and military honors will be observed at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

