VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Edward Stein, Sr., 82, of Vienna, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 2, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Chester and the late Mary Ann (Reinert) Stein.

Carl was proud of his 40 years of service to Copperweld Steel.

Immediately following retirement, he realized a long held dream in completing reading instruction. He remained a zealous reader through-out the balance of his life; becoming well-versed in history, biology and cultural affairs. He enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. His favorite pastime was joining Donna, his wife of 63 years, for peaceful drives in the country, often finding unusual festivals, old-fashioned fairs and unique restaurants. They regularly gathered with his former co-workers for conversation and sharing.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Hatch) Stein of Vienna, Ohio; son, Carl Edward Stein, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia; sisters, Shirley and Linda and grandchildren, Abby, Alea, Hayly and Cailee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Dale Stein and sister, Sandra.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where friends may call one hour prior to the service, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The family requests anyone in attendance to wear “casual attire”.