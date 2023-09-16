SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. Easterday, 87, of Southington, passed away peacefully Friday, September 15, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 25, 1936, in Bellaire, Ohio, the son of the late Carl F. and Emma Roseline (Yokum) Easterday.

Carl was raised in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, attending Mercer School in Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of the Teamsters Union, driving truck for 30 years at Anchor Motor Freight (Leaseway) Lordstown, Ohio, retiring in September 1997.

After his retirement, he and his wife of 52 years became snowbirds, wintering at Westview Ridge, Haines City, Florida, until 2019.

Carl enjoyed playing guitar and singing, golfing, gardening and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Platt) Easterday of Southington; children, Carl A. (Linda) of Southington, Janice R. (Larry) Adkins of Niles, Donna D. Hull of Bazetta, Christina L. (Edward Kauruter) Bradford of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey W. (Susan) of Bazetta; step-daughter, Brenda L. Richman of Bristolville; sisters, Susan Wilson of Arizona and Cheryl Caler of West Virginia; brother, Kevin R. of East Liverpool; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James E.; son-in-law, Douglas E. Richman; son-in-law, Larry Hull and son-in-law, Thomas Bradford.

Private services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Traditions Health Hospice Care, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit #7, Youngstown, OH 44505

Although heartbroken, family and friends are grateful to know he is at peace. He will always be remembered and forever loved and sadly missed by family and friends.

