LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caren G. Chaney, 81, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

She was born January 1, 1942, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Richard Duncan and the late Lemoyne Grubb Duncan.

Caren graduated from Mecca High School and was employed at Lordstown Value King and Chaney IGA in Lordstown, Ohio for over 30 years. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Glen L. Chaney of Lordstown, Ohio; son, Glen Eric (Ann Marie) Chaney of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; daughter, Jill Loretta (Martin) Norman of Bristolville, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael (Bethany Lewis) Chaney, Mallory (Nate) Winning, and Owen Culp. Also surviving are three sisters, Patty Bedlion of Kinsman, Ohio, Dorothy Martin of Mogadore, Ohio, and Camae Klaumenzer of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caren was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Lordstown Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

