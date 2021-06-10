Candy Lee Winkleman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candy Lee Winkleman, 56, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born June 24, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis E. Winkleman, Jr. and the late Victoria J. Leek.



Candy was a 1982 graduate of LaBrae High School and TCTC Pharmacy Tech Program.

She has been employed as a pharmacy tech at Rite Aid in Cortland for the last 15 years.



She enjoyed reading and completing coloring books.



Candy is survived by her sisters, Kimberly (Art) Winkleman of Warren, Ohio and Christina (Michael) Felicetty of South Carolina; nieces and nephews, MJ, Brandi, Matthew, Terry “TJ”, Josh and Noah and eight great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.





Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



A television tribute will air Friday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.