WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candy Kay Page-Basinger, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 24, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Gladys Virginia (Veon) Freeman.

Candy loved crafts, dancing, and karaoke. She was the center of the family and always put her family ahead of herself. Her traditions will carry on forever. Candy was a warrior in her fight against breast cancer.

She leaves behind by her husband, Mike Basinger, whom she married October 26, 2019; children, Darlene Roberts of Warren, Ohio, Raymond (Gina) Garretson, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Joseph (Faith) Page, Jr. of Niles, Ohio, Erica (Tyler) Page of Southington, OH and Sheree (Riley) Page of Warren, Ohio; special adopted daughter, Lora Harrison; father-in-law, Gene Basinger; sister-in-law, Cindy Basinger; stepson, Matthew Basinger; five grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mariah.

No services will be held at this time.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

