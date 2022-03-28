WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cameron “Rusty” E. Dodrill, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born November 14, 1941 in Elkins, West Virginia, a son of the late Kenna and Hattie (McCloud) Dodrill.

Cameron served in the United State Navy for four years and the United States Army for eight years.

He worked as a self employed mechanic for much of his life.

Cameron enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who called him “Papa Duck.”

Cameron is survived by his son, William (Joan) Dodrill of Warren, Ohio; stepdaughter, Christl (Ray) Christy of Cocoa, Florida; siblings, Betty, Chambers, Dorothy and Leroy; along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Dodrill and a brother, Andy.

A visitation will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Military honors will be presented in Cameron’s honor, following the visitation.

