Cameo Alexis Rucker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cameo Alexis Rucker, 21, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2021.

She was born September 3, 1999 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late David Rucker Sr. and the late Bonnie Donahue.



Cameo attended Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a home health aide.

She loved music, shopping and being with her family. She had a special way about her that made people laugh, and always had her friends and family’s back.



She is survived by Darlene Rucker Burts her adoptive mother who helped raise her, siblings David Rucker, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Brooke Donahue of Warren, Ohio, Chance Rucker of Newton Falls, Ohio and Natisha Johnson of Windham, Ohio and a host of other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.



A gathering time for family and friends will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cameo Alexis Rucker please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.